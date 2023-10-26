Lito Adiwang moves training camp to Soma Fight Club for Jeremy Miado rematch

At ONE Fight Night 16, Lito Adiwang is set to really cap off his return to competition by avenging the loss that played on his mind throughout his time away from the circle.

Before taking a year and a half off from activity due to the injuries that he suffered, ‘Thunder Kid’ met fellow Filipino contender Jeremy Miado at ONE X.

In a crossroads fight for the strawweight MMA division, it was ‘The Jaguar’ who got his hand raised before his win streak was halted by Mansur Malachiev earlier this year.

During that time, Adiwang had been working hard to recover from his injuries and make a return to prove that he can still compete at the top of the division.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, he produced an emphatic comeback and statement of intent, stopping his opponent Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds. On November 3, Adiwang will look to produce back-to-back wins to make up for all of the lost time as a result of his injuries.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he will once again face-off with Miado in a bid to rewrite history and swap places with his fellow Filipino contender. Ahead of the rematch, ‘Thunder Kid’ has made a fairly drastic change to his training camp for this fight, moving over to Soma Fight Club to get him ready.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang spoke about the changes that have been made to his preparation this time around to help ensure a different result:

“We’re all good. All is well with the camp. I’ve been focusing on things that I wasn’t able to do against Jeremy last year [that will be a surprise]. I’ve got a good team preparing with me here in Soma Fight Club here in Bali. We’re sharpening our striking and our ground game so we’re prepared.

Adiwang went on to explain that changing camps wasn’t a decision he wanted to make but the move was necessary for this specific fight:

“When they offered me this fight, HIIT Studio was being renovated. With a short time to prepare, me and my coach approached Soma if we could collaborate with them for this camp and we were blessed that they immediately said yes.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.