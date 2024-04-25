Danial Williams believes Tawanchai 'will be more eager of the two' in Jo Nattawut rematch at ONE 167

Danial Williams is expecting reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai to erase all doubts from his initial encounter as he runs it back with Jo Nattawut.

The defending kinping and Nattawut will be co-headlining the ONE 167 card on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for the former's 26-pound golden belt.

Williams recently spoke to Sportskeeda MMA about his thoughts on the upcoming second encounter between the two Thai stars, and he thinks that the defending world champion will be eager, as he said:

"You know, Tawanchai probably will be the more eager of the two, because during the last fight it was a bit close and some people did say it should have gone to Jo."

In October 2023, at ONE Fight Night 15, he fought Nattawut in a featherweight kickboxing match because the latter was a short-notice replacement opponent for the former after Superbon begged off from the initial fight with Tawanchai.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative got the nod from the judges with a unanimous win over the Thai Top Team fighter.

Tawanchai recently finished off his Toronto tour ahead of his return to action

The Thai megastar recently flew to Canada and had a mini tour around different gyms in Toronto last month to share his knowledge and expertise with fans around the area via his seminar.

The 25-year-old phenom also had an intense sparring session with current ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in Thailand recently.

Following their exchange of wisdom, 'The Hurricane' revealed that the featherweight Muay Thai king didn't only have great techniques inside the ring but was also a nice guy outside of fighting.

Catch him back in action at ONE 167, as it is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.