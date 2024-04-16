Reigning undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is one of the latest athletes to tour the other side of the world to share his combat sports knowledge.

World-class fighters such as the Thai striking ace, who is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to Muay Thai, continue to share their lessons in different countries and gyms.

He recently went to Toronto, Canada, to hold multiple seminars in local gyms.

In a vlog shared by Clinch TV, the 25-year-old Thai phenom dropped by the Milton Muay Thai clinic, where he dedicated his time to giving his striking wisdom. The YouTube video had the following description:

"Tawanchai visits North America for the first time ever in March of 2024. He is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai Champion (155 lbs) at the time of the visit. Tawanchai stopped by a few gyms throughout the Toronto area, and we caught up with him at the Milton Muay Thai clinic that he ran alongside Trainer Wang and Paul Tengtirasakul, his interpreter."

In the video, Tawanchai had fun with gym members and fans, challenging them in a friendly sparring session. He also shared valuable lessons that can significantly improve their techniques when fighting.

Before touring North America, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative successfully defended his world title against Superbon last December at ONE Friday Fights 46 with a majority decision victory.

Tawanchai preparing to face Jo Nattawut in a rematch at ONE 167 for the world title

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is bracing himself for his world title defense against Jo Nattawut on June 7 in the co-main event of ONE 167, which will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be their second meeting, as the divisional king previously defeated Nattawut in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, where he secured a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

