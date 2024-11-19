"Attack his legs to slow him down" - Kongthoranee reveals fight-winning adjustment against Tagir Khalilov

Thai striker Kongthoranee Sor Sommai recently revealed the adjustments he made in his fight-winning bout against Tagir Khalilov at ONE 169.

The former two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion leveled up before our eyes after delivering a clinical three-round performance over another consequential name in the Muay Thai world.

According to Kongthoranee, the fight would've looked a little different had he not made the right adjustments at the right moment. Speaking to ONE in the aftermath, he explained:

"In the first round, I tried to move in, kick, punch. Tagir tried to find the right moment to attack me. His moves and exits were very good, so I couldn't find the right moment to attack. So I tried to attack his legs to slow him down."

Kongthoranee looked completely stellar as he handed Tagir Khalilov his second straight loss in ONE Championship.

It's certainly a step forward from his last fight against reigning two-sport world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who put a stop to his seven-fight win streak on June 28.

As promised, the Thai rising star impressed his growing fanbase with a convincing performance that could ultimately allow him to fight against a top-ranked opponent.

Watch the ONE 169 full replay on Prime Video with an active North American subscription.

Nakrob Fairtex and Kongthoranee are officially booked for ONE Fight Night 26 on December 7

After barely taking any damage in his last outing, Kongthoranee has accepted another electrifying flyweight Muay Thai bout against dangerous knockout artist Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26.

Thai hard-hitter Nakrob Fairtex is currently on the rise after taking on some of the division's most talented athletes. On a five-fight run, the Fairtex Training Center athlete is known to put on exciting bouts overfilled with sheer violence and technicality.

Combined with Kongthoranee's fast-paced fighting style, they are the perfect matchup to support the card's incredible headliner, Christian Lee vs. Rasulov.

ONE Fight Night 26 airs live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, via Prime Video in North America.

