Audio footage of Sean Strickland breaking down on Theo Von's podcast over childhood abuse and trauma - "I remember I stopped believing in God" 

Sean Strickland's audio footage of him breaking down during his appearance on Theo Von's podcast has gone viral on the internet.

Strickland is one of the most controversial fighters in the UFC. He is known for his brash and unfiltered personality. However, he has also shown willingness to discuss his problematic childhood which has earned him a lot of support from the fans.

Recently, the UFC middleweight champion appeared on This Past Weekend to discuss a variety of topics. During the episode, Strickland seemingly broke down in tears after recalling an incident from his childhood.

While the episode has only been released on Spotify, an audio clip recently surfaced on X where 'Tarzan' could be heard saying:

"I remember I was like in third grade, or no, second grade and I kept falling asleep on my desk and my teacher took my desk away from me and made me like stand up. So me I'm like, 'Fu*k you', being this little kid, I just went ahead and fell asleep on the ground, and mind you the school system is like, 'Sean, he's just a bad kid'. They don't realize I'm up until 3 O'Clock in the morning like dude I remember like laying in bed, I remember I stopped believing in God man, like crazy sh*t dude."

Sean Strickland's comments

Sean Strickland was triggered by Dricus du Plessis' comments, claims coach

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis featured at the promotion's seasonal press conference last month. Tempers soon flared as the South African fighter brought up Strickland's childhood trauma.

The following day, the two got into a huge brawl at UFC 296 and it became quite evident that Du Plessis' comments did not sit well with Strickland. Speaking about it during an interview with MMAJunkie, the coach of the UFC middleweight champion revealed that he advised 'Tarzan' to not fight with emotions.

While suggesting that it could potentially favor Du Plessis more in their scheduled bout at UFC 297, Eric Nicksick had this to say:

"I did say like, 'Hey, fighting emotionally is not who we are. Stylistically, I think that favors Dricus more. It opens us up more, so we need to stick with our game plan and stick with what we want to do.'"

He added:

"At the end of the day I did feel like he was triggered and there was a few days where it kind of motivated him."

Catch his comments about Sean Strickland's comments in the video below: