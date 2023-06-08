Audley Harrison picks his winner for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 

Audley Harrison has given his thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his fight against Tommy Fury in February. In that outing, Paul suffered the first loss of his boxing career, getting outboxed by 'TNT' en route to a split-decision defeat.

wants to run it back with Tommy Fury #PaulFury "I'll come back. I think we deserve that rematch." @jakepaul wants to run it back with Tommy Fury "I'll come back. I think we deserve that rematch."@jakepaul wants to run it back with Tommy Fury 🔜 #PaulFury https://t.co/ifScegGO7k

Following the loss, the YouTuber-turned-boxer announced his plans to activate their rematch clause. However, those plans were quickly scrapped in favor of a clash against Nate Diaz. The fan-favorite MMA fighter exited the UFC last September, following a win over Tony Ferguson.

For years, the MMA fighter has teased that the would head to the boxing ring. However, he's currently the underdog for his bout against Jake Paul, and that makes sense to Audley Harrison. The former heavyweight contender discussed the fight in an interview with SafeBettingSites.

There, the fighter-turned-coach stated that Nate Diaz doesn't know enough about boxing to walk out with a win in August. During the interview, Harrison stated:

“I don’t think Nate Diaz probably knows enough about boxing. Can he learn enough to make it competitive in time? You see it with Tyron Woodley kind of got himself there competitively. So Nate Diaz, he’s a competitor, isn’t he? So I think he’s going to get himself there, hopefully. And it’ll be a good fight for what it is. But I think Jake Paul is the favorite.”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Betting Odds

Speaking of odds, Jake Paul is currently a sizeable betting favorite against Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' isn't exactly Floyd Mayweather or anything, but he's understandably the favorite for his next fight. Paul is coming off a noteworthy loss to Tommy Fury, the first of his career.

However, 'TNT' is a much different boxer than Nate Diaz, or any MMA fighter for that matter. Fury has actually trained for years, and to his credit, so has the Stockton native. The difference is that August will be the first time he steps into a boxing ring.

Furthermore, the former UFC star is approaching 40 years old, and is fighting out of his weight class. Diaz spent most of his time in MMA fighting at 155 pounds, as well as 170 pounds. He will instead be facing Paul at cruiserweight, which is 200 pounds.

With that being the case, Jake Paul is a -300 favorite against Nate Diaz according to MGM. Meanwhile, the former UFC star is a +250 underdog.

