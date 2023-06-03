Audley Harrison believes Tyson Fury would defeat Anthony Joshua in a possible fight.

'The Gypsy King' and 'AJ' are both attempting to book their return to the boxing ring. Both men are hoping to fight in December in Saudi Arabia, in the same event, but against different opponents.

In the main event, 'The Gypsy King' is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight unification bout. Meanwhile, Joshua is expected to face Deontay Wilder in the co-main event, in a fight that's been in the making for a long time.

However, both heavyweights are still attempting to fight before then. Late last month, Fury took to social media, where he called out Joshua for a September fight at Wembley Stadium. In the post, he stated that he had already sent a contract to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

For his part, the promoter later hit back at those comments and revealed that Anthony Joshua wouldn't fight Tyson Fury. Nonetheless, the callout quickly spawned conversations about how the fight will go. In an interview with LegalSportsbooks, Audley Harrison gave his thoughts.

A former Olympic-level boxer who now works as a coach, Harrison said:

"Tyson Fury isn’t a big puncher, so he’s someone that would wear you down. Now he’s with SugarHill Steward...But what they have done now as a pro, going to SugarHill, he’s taught him about going forward. Now he’s using his weight and he’s able to go forward. He’s not a big puncher but over time, with his mental strength as well, you’d have to make him the favourite against Joshua. But you definitely cannot rule Joshua out."

Who will Tyson Fury fight instead of Anthony Joshua?

Tyson Fury has been linked to many opponents over the last few weeks.

'The Gpysy King' is in a bit of a weird place. Fury hasn't competed since December, when he defeated Derek Chisora by knockout in a trilogy fight.

Since then, he's continuously attempted to book a fight against Oleksandr Usyk. However, plans for an April clash in the U.K. quickly fell apart, with the fight now targeted for the end of the year in Saudi Arabia.

In the meantime, Tyson Fury seemingly wants to take a tune-up fight. While he called out Anthony Joshua, he's also been linked to two more low-profile opponents.

The first is Dempsey McKean, an Australian heavyweight who is undefeated to this point in his career. The other is Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller, who is known for his 2019 canceled fight against 'AJ', who called to fight Fury on social media.

