Aung La N Sang has been training at Kill Cliff FC with Henri Hooft, but he revealed that he also checked out another popular gym in Florida.

During an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, ‘The Burmese Python’ shared some personal information with fans who wanted to know more about him. One fan was curious about how the 37-year-old got connected to Hooft.

Aung La N Sang shared the story behind their relationship:

"I came down to Florida to do a camp at ATT for a week. I like ATT but I didn’t make any connection with the coaches there. And a friend named Roberto told me I should do a private lesson with Henri Hooft. And after my first lesson, I knew I needed to work with him. I told him I would like to do a camp with him and he said he would come corner me in my fight and the rest is history. We also share the same birthday, so in a sense, it was meant to be."

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida are among the notable fighters training out of American Top Team in Florida. However, the fighter would know how to best develop and Aung La N Sang knew that he would reach his potential under Henri Hooft.

Their partnership will be put to the test again as they prepare to fight against Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. The event will be held at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for fans Amazon subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes