“There are a lot of fans talking about it” - Aung La N Sang on the buzz between ONE and Prime Video

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is among the millions of people who caught ONE Championship’s first-ever event broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. He was absolutely blown away by what he had witnessed.

The 37-year-old two-division world champion from Myanmar attended a watch party in New York, which ONE Championship organized. Fans, along with athletes and notable figures in the industry, came over to catch ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II go down. Aung La had a few friends with him.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Burmese Python’ said this about the ONE x Prime Video partnership:

“There was a watch party in New York for this, and it went well. My friend, Mickey Gall, was very impressed with it. He came to watch it and hung out with me. We had a lot of people that showed up. This joint venture between Amazon Prime and ONE Championship is going to be big. And it's going to take ONE Championship to the next level.”

ONE Championship’s multi-year partnership with Prime Video is a game-changer, and with over 200 million subscribers worldwide, Asia’s premier martial arts organization will have more eyes on it than ever before.

Aung La N Sang says fans are certainly in for a treat as more events will be broadcast live on the global streaming platform. He said:

“There are a lot of fans talking about it. The high-level guys from my gym are talking about it. So it's great, [because] more eyes are going to be coming on to ONE Championship, and it will allow the athletes to showcase their best. I believe ONE Championship has one of the best talents in the world, in all organizations. And we get to display it in different facets of martial arts, so the fans are in for a treat. I don't know. Like the level of striking in Muay Thai fights with the four-ounce gloves, it's going to intrigue a lot of fans on the state side.”

Aung La N Sang's next fight

While there is no official word on Aung La N Sang’s next fight, fans are eager to see ‘The Burmese Python’ return to action in the Circle. The former two-division world champion is always in tip-top shape and ready to go year-round. And while the 37-year-old is confident he can make another strong run at the world title, he’s also willing to face anyone at any time.

Moreover, Aung La has repeatedly called out Japanese legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami, who he thinks is a formidable test.

The two, have in fact, agreed to fight each other in the past.

It’s certainly an interesting matchup, to say the least. Yushin Okami is a veteran in the sport who has been around the block, and Aung La N Sang is a former two-division king with a lot left to offer. If and when the two clash, the fight is almost guaranteed to produce fireworks.

