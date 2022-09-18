Aung La N Sang says more stars will emerge from ONE Championship’s deal with Amazon Prime Video

Myanmar MMA icon Aung La N Sang is thrilled to see more stars emerging from ONE Championship’s deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Their historical partnership and multi-year agreement has been a major advantage for the martial arts promotion and its athletes. With over 200 million subscribers to tap into, ONE Championship’s debut in the US has been an enormous success.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. The promotion took a major hit when the pandemic changed the world in late 2019. Grateful for the new opportunities available for athletes today on this new platform, Aung La N Sang is thrilled to see the promotion get back on its feet again.

‘The Burmese Python’ exclusively told ONE:

“As we all know, during the pandemic, Amazon grew big. Like, all the services that Amazon [offers] is what kept the country alive, pretty much. I know Amazon has grown tremendously during the pandemic, and for us to be able to showcase ONE Championship on Amazon Prime is great.

"It's something that the American audience had never seen – Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves, the high-level MMA fights, the grappling ones, as well, as you know, other rule sets. So, there are a lot of stars that are going to be coming out of this deal with Amazon Prime, I know for sure.”

Aung La N Sang enjoyed every minute of ONE on Prime Video 1

Aung La N Sang was impressed with the promotion’s first fight installment of the year on the new platform, ONE on Prime Video 1, which aired live from Singapore on August 26.

The event saw riveting action led by a group of world-class athletes that Aung La thoroughly enjoyed watching. Mesmerized by one event in particular, Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus, Aung La couldn’t help but comment on his favorite knockout of the night:

“I mean, we were watching since the prelims, you know, from before the Kadestam one. Every fight was good. And Kadestam is a former world champion, you know, and for him to be able to put on a knockout like that… I mean, both [of them] are great athletes, [so] to do it to a high-level guy is amazing.

"He started off the [main] card right. So there was more of a buzz as the fights went on, for sure. The main event was great too, both of them. The main event and the co-main event were a little more tactical and a little more drawn out but overall, it was amazing.”

