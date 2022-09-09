“It’s going to be a hell of a fight” - Aung La N Sang excited for potential Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam fight

Aung La N Sang is stoked for a potential welterweight showdown between ONE newcomer Roberto Soldic and MMA slugger Zebaztian Kadestam.

A lot of hype has been building up to make this fight happen since Kadestam called out the Croatian athlete on Amazon Prime Video in August. On one of his Instagram stories, Soldic accepted the Swede’s proposal saying, “let’s see you very soon.”

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang, for one, is excited by the prospect of the two hard-hitters mixing it up. The Burmese superstar anticipates an exciting match between the two stars. Aung La told ONE:

“It's going to be a hell of a fight if he and Kadestam fight. It’s going to be a great fight, for sure.”

Roberto Soldic is one of the most popular athletes coming from Europe today. The 27-year-old finisher claimed multiple titles in the European MMA scene, last claiming both the welterweight and middleweight titles in Poland’s top promotion, KSW. He is currently on a 7-fight win streak, outmuscling some of the toughest fighters across the continent.

On the other end, Kadestam needs no introduction. The former ONE welterweight world champion rebounded from a three-fight skid with back-to-back first-round finishes, the latest being over Iuri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1. The Swede is just the man Soldic needs to make his ONE debut an unforgettable experience.

Aung La N Sang observes that winning two division world titles “is a lot harder than it looks”

Aung La is mesmerized by Roberto Soldic’s early accomplishments. Becoming a two-division champion in KSW before the age of 27 certainly commands respect in the MMA scene, especially among fighters who have conquered the same feat.

The Burmese icon once held both the middleweight and light heavyweight straps before surrendering them, on different occasions, to ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

With that said, ‘The Burmese Python’ believes the Croatian rising star has what it takes to make it big in ONE Championship. In the same interview, he told ONE:

“He’s already got a lot of fans in Europe, and I know he’s [a] KSW two-division champion. So for sure, he will do well.”

“[Winning titles in two divisions] is a lot harder than it looks.”

