Zebaztian Kadestam calls out Roberto Soldic after huge win at ONE on Prime Video 1

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam made a statement early on at ONE on Prime Video 1 with a resounding victory and an interesting callout.

‘The Bandit’ made quick work of his match against Iuri Lapicus in the opening bout of the promotion’s return to US primetime, knocking out the Moldovan fighter before the first minute of their match.

Kadestam hit a beautiful counter punch as Lapicus lunged forward, instantly dropping the Team Petrosyan and Ankos MMA representative. It was Kadestam’s first win since dropping the world title to Kiamrian Abbasov in 2019.

During the post-fight interview, Kadestam took Mitch Chilson through the events that led to his knockout.

Zebaztian Kadestam said:

“I felt like, ‘ok, let’s bang’. I’m good in the pocket. Usually, I move around and I take my time, but he was coming, so let’s put the pressure on. HE was dipping down, I felt with the jumping knee, I almost had him, then I got him with the uppercut. So good. Good things.”

Chilson observed that Kadestam looked like he was ready to go again. When asked when he wanted to get back in the Circle, the 26-year-old said he wanted to be part of a future card in Tokyo. He also had one name in particular that he wanted to pair up against - Roberto Soldic.

“I heard ONE is going back to Tokyo. I never been. I wanna be in it. I also heard they have just signed a monster. I love fighting monsters. Roberto Soldic, let’s go!”

Roberto Soldic responds to Zebaztian Kadestam's callout

Roberto Soldic was in attendance during ONE on Prime Video 1 and not only saw Zebaztian Kadestam's knockout, he also saw his name being called out.

On his Instagram stories, 'Robocop' immediately accepted the challenge from the former ONE welterweight world champion. Soldic said:

"Kadestam, you called me out, I accept your fight. Let's see you very soon."

Only two of Kadestam’s 10 fights in the Circle went the distance, and all 6 of his wins have come via knockout. No doubt, the Swedish brawler is always looking for a finish when possible.

Meanwhile, Soldic is a two-division KSW champion with a 20-3 record and was the hottest free agent before signing with ONE Championship. Like Kadestam, the Croatian sensation also has a penchant for ending fights, as evidenced by his 17 knockouts and 1 submission in those 20 wins.

Should the two face each other in the Circle, it’s difficult to imagine an outcome that sees the judges deciding their fate. The only question is, who will it be Zebaztian Kadestam or Roberto Soldic who will be standing over the fallen body of his opponent after their fight is over?

