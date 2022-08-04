“I see how happy the fighters are” - Roberto Soldic on choosing ONE Championship as his new home

Former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic sent the MMA world into a frenzy when he announced that he had signed with global combat sports juggernaut ONE Championship during his appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour.

Discussing his reasoning for signing with ONE Championship versus other promotions that had made him an offer, the Croatian star said that ONE gives him the best opportunity to compete in multiple combat sports and to “take all the belts.”

“When I finished the KSW contract, I had so many [offers], including UFC, ONE Championship, and I choose ONE Championship for sure because it’s the biggest martial arts [organization] in the world. They give me opportunity to take all the belts -- kickboxing world champion, Muay Thai world champion, MMA world champion, also boxing world champion. I want to create something for my people, my own legacy, so I chose ONE Championship for sure.”

Ahead of signing with the promotion, ‘Robocop’ discussed meeting with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong in Singapore. Taking in the atmosphere, Soldic was impressed, not just by the offer he received, but by the relationship that the ONE CEO has with the fighters.

“I went to Singapore and when I saw all atmosphere with Chatri and how he treated the fighters, the relationship, and he gave me the best offer. He said to me, ‘You can be a unique fighter and I will give you all the chances to take different belts from all sports.' So finally, this is the day I took ONE Championship and I see how happy the fighters are, some really good fighters.”

Catch the full interview below:

Roberto Soldic is ready to claim all the gold in ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic is certainly no stranger to being draped in gold. Under the KSW banner, ‘Robocop’ was the reigning welterweight and middleweight champion up until his signing with ONE Championship.

Of course, both of those titles were within mixed martial arts. Under ONE, Soldic will have the opportunity to compete in multiple sports.

“I want to hold all the belts from all combat sports. Nobody did this before, so this is for me is the biggest challenge.”

With 20 wins and an astonishing 17 by way of knockout, Roberto Soldic is one of the sport's most destructive fighters. Riding a seven-fight win streak, ‘Robocop’ has not lost a fight in over four years.

With credentials like that, it would be easy to justify Soldic walking into a world title opportunity, but it sounds like he may have a date with ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez should things go to plan.

Regardless of who he meets in his ONE debut, Soldic is ready to be one of the promotion’s top performers right out the gate

“I'm a mixed martial artist. I want to do everything. This is my goal. You know I want to be unique and ONE Championship gave me this opportunity to be to be different.”

