“I said let’s go” - Roberto Soldic on Eddie Alvarez as potential first opponent in ONE

ONE Championship’s latest blockbuster signee Roberto Soldic may already have a fight lined up against none other than ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Soldic was asked about a potential pairing with the four-time world champion and said:

“Yeah, I said let's go. We will see. And then after, I want to feel the cage I want to feel the Singaporean food, everything. I don't want to rush straight for the belt. I know the champions are no joke. They can work. I will be like really focused on it and [make] no mistakes.”

Roberto Soldic enters ONE Championship with a record of 20-3. The winner of his last seven bouts, dating back to 2018, ‘Robocop’ has recorded 17 wins by way of knockout since his MMA debut back in 2014.

Under the KSW banner, Soldic was a two-division champion, carrying the promotion’s welterweight and middleweight titles up until signing with combat sports’ biggest worldwide organization, ONE Championship.

Watch Soldic's full interview below:

Roberto Soldic vs. Eddie Alvarez is sure to bring fireworks to the circle

Speaking at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles, Eddie Alvarez was intent on working out the details of his next appearance in the circle.

The last time we saw ‘The Underground King’ in action, it was in a three-round war with reigning ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon.

“That’s why I’m in L.A. We’re gonna figure this out while I’m here,” said Alvarez while addressing the media.

With the promotion’s signing of Roberto Soldic and the revelation that his debut bout with the promotion could come against Alvarez, fans’ heads are spinning with excitement.

Both fighters are known for delivering showstopping performances with incredible knockout power. With 50 combined wins between the two, there are a total of 34 knockouts, evenly split at 17 apiece leaving no doubt that a clash between the two would deliver a fight for the ages:

"When I signed with ONE, same and when I signed with other organizations when they’re kinda building and trying to get a footprint in the United States, it’s really important for me to put the fights on that I want to put on and help them build that footprint and enter the United States strong,” said Alvarez.

