“I think the first fight will be MMA for sure” - Roberto Soldic reveals ONE debut imminent

Roberto Soldic, the recent high-profile signing by ONE Championship, has offered fans a potential date for his much-anticipated debut in the organization.

The Croatian knockout machine was interested in ONE because it offered him opportunities in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, in addition to multiple weight classes. The 27-year-old fighter has hinted at when he will be making his debut. He also has the sport and weight class decided.

The former two-division champion in KSW explained to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I think the first fight will be MMA for sure. I want to check out how his weight cut [works]. I want to see the fighters in my division and yeah, let's go baby. Maybe October, again December. I want to stay fresh. Stay active. Stay positive."

'Robocop' also explained why he joined ONE Championship instead of other MMA organizations. He said that his decision was influenced by how fighters were treated in addition to obtaining belts in multiple disciplines:

“After I went to Singapore and I saw the atmosphere with Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong], how he treats the fighters, relationships, and he gave me the best offer. He said to me, ‘You can be a unique fighter and I will give you all the chances to take different belts from combat sports.’"

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo Roberto Soldic is coming to ONE baybay!!!

Roberto Soldic is coming to ONE baybay!!!https://t.co/XTBVNAAuMT

The Croatian-born fighter said he will be aiming to make his ONE debut between October and December this year. He has competed in both the 185 and 170-pound divisions in the past and said that he will continue with that. However, he wants to focus on 170, specifically in MMA, for now.

See the full interview below:

Roberto Soldic calls out Eddie Alvarez

Soldic has chosen his sport, weight class, and a date, and now he needs a dance partner. For his debut, he has a former UFC champion in mind. The Croatian fighter said:

"I want to fight Eddie Alvarez, for sure, if [Chatri Sityodtong] gives me Eddie Alvarez. We will see."

The two fighters were champions in organizations outside of ONE. The Croatian striker earned double-champ status while competing in KSW, holding titles in both 170 and 185 pounds. He also amassed an impressive record with an array of knockout victories. The 27-year-old is best known for his technical and powerful striking.

Combat sports fans are salivating for the debut of Roberto Soldic. The MMA fighter is aiming for his debut later this year and has his eyes on Eddie Alvarez.

MMA mania @mmamania Roberto Soldic has officially signed with ONE Championship.



Thoughts??

Roberto Soldic has officially signed with ONE Championship.Thoughts?? https://t.co/xXUw8ELbQH

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak