Aung La N Sang predicts winners for headlining bouts of ONE on Prime Video 1 

MMA pioneer Aung La N Sang has predicted the winners of two back-to-back world title bouts of ONE on Prime Video 1.

Friday's event could be ONE's most-watched and exciting fight card of the year, and ‘The Burmese Python has made it crystal clear who he thinks will emerge victorious in the headline contests.

In regards to the explosive flyweight headliner between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson, the Burmese-American legend predicted as follows to ONE:

“Adriano has an edge in this matchup because the KO will be at the back of DJ’s head.”

Adriano Moraes is one of the most intelligent MMA fighters on the roster. He’s a well-rounded fighter who can wreak havoc on the ground with his jiu-jitsu or on the feet with some high-level striking.

He’s also able to read fights effectively and capitalise on mistakes. Johnson on the other hand, is just as skillful, with the ability to push the pace and initiate the clinch.

However, the difficult part about facing Moraes the second time around is that it’s hard to mentally bounce back from a KO loss. How it will negatively impact Johnson, fans would just have to find out, but ‘The Burmese Python’ gives Moraes the edge.

Aung La N Sang split between Nong-O and Harrison in upcoming Muay Thai battle

Aung La N Sang also offered his prediction for the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, in which the bantamweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line again. Aung La is leaning towards defending world champion Nong-O Gaiuanghadao, but gives Liam Harrison a chance at pulling off the upset.

The Burmese legend told ONE:

“The champ is going to outgun Liam, but this would be a Rocky story if Liam can pull it off."

Nong-O and ‘The Hitman’ have a combined overall record of more than 400 Muay Thai bouts. In regards to Nong-O, the 35-year-old has faced ultimate legends and veterans of the sport, including Saenchai PK.Saenchai, Singdam Kiatmuu9, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. He has a perfect slate of eight consecutive wins, with his last three bouts ending in finishes.

On the flip side Liam Harrison, the bulldog of the UK, is violent and aggressive. He conjured up two straight victories via TKO, which was deemed worthy of a world title shot.

In addition, his unique fighting style is unmatched in terms of tenacity, durability, and entertainment. As Aung La forewarned, if ‘The Hitman’ can pull off the upset, it will be an amazing underdog success story for the Muay Thai world.

Edited by Harvey Leonard