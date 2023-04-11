Aung La N Sang comments on Eduard Folayang leaving Team Lakay: “I get it”

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is very close friends with Filipino mixed martial arts icon and former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang.

So when he heard Folayang had recently left the famed Team Lakay of the Philippines to look for greener pastures, Aung La N Sang couldn’t help but share his opinion on the matter.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Aung La N Sang dropped his two cents on the Team Lakay exodus, which not only saw Folayang leave the Baguio City-based stable, but also former world champions Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario, and Joshua Pacio.

‘The Burmese Python’ said:

“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on over there. I know a bunch of fighters there that left Team Lakay. I kind of get it because the gym is probably going in a different direction from where their career and where they’re going as a fighter. The gym has its own identity and it probably conflicts with where Eduard [Folayang] wants to go and where Kevin Belingon wants to go.”

To be fair, Aung La has remained loyal to Kill Cliff FC (formerly Sanford MMA) throughout his ONE Championship career. There, he trains with the likes of former two-division world champion Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen and other big names.

Aung La N Sang believes Folayang will always be a part of Team Lakay history, even if he’s no longer with the group. He added:

“I get it. They’ve had a great ride together, they had a great time together, and a very productive and lucrative partnership together. I don’t see any problem with that. I’m sure they’ll be fine. Whatever they decide to do they’ll be fine.”

Aung La N Sang returns to action against Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

