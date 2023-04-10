Aung La N Sang doesn’t have time to enjoy other fights at ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is completely dialed in to defeating his next opponent Fan Rong. In doing so, he wants to make a statement and make his case for another shot at the ONE world title.

Aung La N Sang is so focused to the point that he’s not even thinking of the other fights on a historic ONE Fight Night 10 card, ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the United States. ‘The Burmese Python’ has admitted that he has tunnel vision heading into his next fight.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Aung La N Sang talked about being in the zone and how hard it is to snap out of it. The 37-year-old mixed martial arts veteran said:

“I know that Demetrious Johnson’s fights are pretty amazing, but like when you’re fighting you can’t really think about anything else. You just get in there, get your hands wrapped, and all you can think about is your fight. You see all the other guys there, but can’t really watch or enjoy the fight because you’re just focused on yourself and that moment.”

Catch the full interview below:

Aung La N Sang will do battle with Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado, in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday, May 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch all the action for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Aung La N Sang says he is definitely excited to perform on the same card as so many of the biggest names in the sport, as well as be part of ONE Championship’s history.

However, he says there’s no breaking his concentration from his upcoming fight with Fan Rong.

“I’m excited about all the fights but I’m really just focused on mine.”

