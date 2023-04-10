Aung La N Sang fully focused on Fan Rong: “I zone everything out”

As one of the most experienced fighters in the history of ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang is using his history inside the circle to his advantage.

After losing both of his world championships to Reinier de Ridder in back-to-back fights, Aung La has been on the comeback trail, looking to rebuild momentum and work his way back to the title.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ‘The Burmese Python’ will try to pick up his third consecutive win when he faces China’s Fan Rong.

Despite Aung La’s experience competing under the ONE Championship banner, both the former double champion and the promotion that he has made his name in will be breaking new ground on May 5.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be the first ever event hosted in the United States by ONE Championship. As a result, a stacked card is heading to the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

At this point in his career, Aung La knows better than to concern himself with outside influences and interests. As he prepares to face Fan Rong, he is focused on his opponent and his upcoming fight, with everything else becoming background noise.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Aung La N Sang said:

“I just think about my fight. I don’t care about any other fight right now. Nothing else [matters]. You know what’s funny? When you’re not there, you think about it, then by the time I’m there I don’t even care, I zone everything out. I just think about my fight”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes