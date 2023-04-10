Aung La N Sang’s fastest KO wins in ONE Championship

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang’s road to redemption continues at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

‘The Burmese Python’ will look to keep the ball rolling and make it three wins in a row when he faces the dangerous Fan Rong in the promotion’s historic on-site United States debut.

The 37-year-old ONE superstar has been on a complete tear since losing his middleweight and light heavyweight gold straps to Reinier de Ridder.

Aung La has starched his last two opponents in a quick and decisive fashion. The streak began against Yushin Okami in ONE 163 last year, with the Burmese hero needing just a minute and 42 seconds to dispatch the Japanese star.

As impressive as it was, that’s actually Aung La’s fourth fastest knockout victory inside the circle. Ahead of his of second fight in 2023, let’s recall the former double champ’s three quickest wins.

ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado will stream live in US primetime and free for Amazon Prime Video users in North America.

#3. Gilberto Galvao (1:29)

Aung La N Sang was initially booked to fight Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 6 last January. ‘King Kong Warrior’, though, tested positive for COVID-19 and Gilberto Galvao gladly took his place.

Despite being a late replacement, the hulking Brazilian looked to be in great shape in their 215-pound catchweight bout.

‘The Burmese Python’, however, did not give him a chance to mount any offense after landing a crushing uppercut to send him to the canvas. Galvao barely survived, but not for long. The Kill Cliff FC product stuffed the BJJ black belt’s takedown attempt and once again tagged him with a concussive punch.

This time, Aung La followed his wounded prey to the ground, dropping some ferocious ground-and-pound from the mount. That was all she wrote, as the 37-year-old notched the 20th first-round victory of his storied career.

#2. Mahmoud Salama (1:07)

After a stellar career fighting in multiple promotions, Aung La came home to Asia to fight for the Singapore-based promotion in 2014. He drew Mahmoud Salama in his promotional debut at ONE: Era of Champions.

The pride of Myanmar quickly asserted his dominance, clocking the Afghan fighter with an overhand right. Salama responded by trying to clinch near the circle cage, but Aung La executed a gorgeous leg-trip takedown.

However, the Florida-based fighter found himself on his back after Salama reversed the position. Showing his underrated ground game, Aung La completed a technical butterfly sweep straight to full mount.

From there, ‘The Burmese Python’ rained down bombs on his helpless opponent’s face, forcing the referee to stop the beating.

#1. Alexandre Machado (56 seconds)

Aung La won six of his first seven matches in the circle and even snagged the ONE middleweight world title.

After wreaking havoc in the 205-pound division, the promotion rewarded the Kill Cliff FC fighter a shot at history at ONE: Quest for Gold in 2018. Aung La took on Alexandre Machado for the vacant ONE light heavyweight world title in front of his hometown fans in Yangon, Myanmar.

‘Bebezao’ was a formidable opponent and was coming off a massive victory over Alain Ngalani at the time.

Both fighters had a feeling-out process in the opening canto, as they each tried to gauge the distance with jabs. Aung La was the one who struck first, landing a picturesque right-head kick. Machado got his hands up and blocked the shot, but the sheer impact messed with his equilibrium.

Smelling blood in the waters, Aung La pounced on his downed opponent and landed two undefended shots to end the fight in under a minute.

The entire Thuwunna Indoor Stadium was in complete pandemonium that evening after the Burmese star became ONE’s second two-division world champion.

