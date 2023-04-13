Aung La N Sang has fans and fighters pumped up for ONE Fight Night 10

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang has fans and fellow fighters around the globe amped for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

'The Burmese Python' is scheduled to square off against China's Fan Rong in a middleweight showdown at what will serve as ONE Championship's first event to be hosted in the United States.

Other notable names set to compete at ONE Fight Night 10 include Reinier de Ridder, Stamp Fairtex, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

All of that leads into the ONE flyweight world title fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes in the main event slot. The sold-out card is one of the most anticipated events in promotional history.

Aung La recently hyped up his appearance at the event on Instagram, writing:

"Back in business in 25 days. #onefightnight10"

Judging by the comments, fans and fellow fighters are just as excited for Aung La's return:

@johnwayneparr added: Looking forward to seeing you in USA sir 🇺🇸!!

@abhaikumarrao commented: All the best Bro. Like everytime You are gonna nail it 😊

@ol_mac_borto wrote: USA cant wait to welcome ONE to our soil. Its going to be a great night of fights.

Aung La N Sang discusses the advantages of being able to fight in the United States, where he's based

The former two-division king has been living and training stateside for several years. He recently spoke to the South China Morning Post about not having to travel far to fight:

“I can bring more training partners, I can make it more, I can make preparations easier for the fight towards the end and I have a lot of things in my control than versus let’s say like in Singapore or even in like the worst example would be like in China where I couldn’t speak their language in a foreign country. I had a hard time getting the right food and such you know. But this one it’s gonna be a lot easier.”

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Aung La N Sang try to pick up his third straight victory when he takes on Fan Rong, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Check out the former champ's full interview with SCMP MMA below:

