Demetrious Johnson isn’t looking past Adriano Moraes

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson reached all-time great status by not taking his opponents lightly.

'Mighty Mouse' never looks past his challengers, regardless if it's for the belt or not. Johnson always fights as if it's the most important bout of his career, and it has produced great results.

Ahead of his historic trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson participated in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. One user, who goes by I_love_Basketball232 asked Johnson if he was interested in any other matchup aside from Adriano Moraes.

Here's what Johnson said:

"Not right now. I don't really think about fighting unless I have to."

Demetrious Johnson's AMA session on Reddit

Indeed, if you're against the caliber of a fighter like Moraes, you'd definitely treat that fight as if it's your last.

'Mikinho' shockingly knocked out Johnson in their first fight at ONE on TNT 1 with perhaps the most memorable knee strike in MMA history. Johnson, in turn, avenged his loss a year later by knocking out Moraes in similar fashion.

In the same AMA session, another user IRATommy87 asked 'Mighty Mouse' how he came up with the now-iconic knee strike:

Johnson on his knee strike finish of Adriano Moraes

In another sign of his greatness, Demetrious Johnson came up with one of the greatest finishes in the sport's history on the fly. His historic knockout of Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year was one of the most picture-perfect flying knees you'll ever see.

By shutting Moraes' lights off, Demetrious Johnson evened the score with his rival to 1-1. In Colorado next month, the two modern-day legends will get to settle that score in a rubber match for the ages.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground live event on American soil, Johnson and Moraes will headline what might be the best fight card ONE has ever produced.

The event will transpire on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

