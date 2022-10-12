Aung La N Sang grappling with Mickey Gall ahead of potential return to Circle

Aung La N Sang has been busy inside the gym, leading many to speculate on a return to the Circle for the former two-division world champion. ‘The Burmese Python’ will look to get back into the win column following a loss in his last appearance at ONE: Full Circle in February against former world champion Vitaly Bigdash.

Aung La shared another glimpse of his training with fans on Instagram, this time working with friend and training partner Mickey Gall. The two fighters trained together at Kill Cliff FC, formerly known as Sanford MMA. Back in March, Gall shared an Instagram story of the two stars working together.

Now it appears Gall is returning the favor, working with Aung La N Sang as he prepares for his highly-anticipated return to the Circle. On Instagram, ‘The Burmese Python’ shared a still image of the two warriors rolling together.

Gall responded to the post, paying tribute to the former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion in the comments section, writing:

“King Aung 🦍”

Aung La N Sang may meet Japanese legend Yushin Okami in his ONE return

There has been much speculation as to who Aung La N Sang will meet in his return to the Circle. Confirming that he has already signed a bout agreement, all signs appear to point to a showdown with Japanese MMA legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami.

Adding fuel to the fire was an exchange between the two icons on Twitter, verbally agreeing to the matchup. Okami initially threw out the challenge, tweeting:

“I respect you @AungLANsang Asian who had two belts in ONE championship middleweight and light heavyweight. Let's fight in Tokyo!”

‘The Burmese Python’ quickly responded and accepted Okami’s challenge:

“100% down for it. Respect”

A veteran with more than 50 career fights, Yushin Okami signed with ONE Championship in 2019, fighting three times over a five-month span, but ‘Thunder’ has been absent from the Circle since then. His last appearance coming three years ago this month saw Okami earning a split decision win over Agilan Thani at ONE: Century Part 1.

Poll : 0 votes