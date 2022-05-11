"There’s an easier way" - Aung La N Sang shows how to best use one's body to fell a tree

Former world champion Aung La N Sang is proficient at taking a tree down with his limbs.

ONE Championship recently shared a video on its Twitter of a man running at a tree in an attempt to knock it down. The clip then shows Aung La N Sang kicking a banana tree in half.

The caption reads:

"There’s an easier way [Aung La N Sang]"

Aung La N Sang is seemingly showing off the strength in his shin. However, he is not the first fighter to attempt this. Kicking a tree was popularized by kickboxing and Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek.

Watch Buakaw Banchamek brutalize a banana tree below:

Buakaw is now retired but is a sparring partner and trainer to ONE kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

All professional fighters look to strengthen their shins to avoid potentially snapping them from having a kick blocked. For instance, Conor McGregor famously sustained a leg break while fighting Dustin Poirier. MMA legend Anderson Silva suffered a similar fate against Chris Weidman, who in turn broke his leg against Uriah Hall.

Broken shins have happened in other disciplines as well, such as the light heavyweight kickboxing match between Gokhan Saki and Tyrone Spong. Saki checked a kick which snapped Spong's shin in half.

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash, the best trilogy in ONE history

'The Burmese Python' and Vitaly Bigdash have shared the ONE circle for 65 minutes against each other. They have fought three times and traded championships back and forth.

The first time these two fought was in early 2017 with the ONE middleweight title on the line. In this bout, Bigdash used superior wrestling to control the contest. He won and walked away with the championship.

ONE quickly scheduled a rematch for later in 2017. This time, Aung La was able to walk away with the title. He was able to defend the takedowns successfully and push his advantage on the feet.

For years, ONE struggled to schedule a rubber match. They were tied 1-1 and their third bout continued to get canceled.

Finally, in 2022, they fought for a third time. It was a close bout but the Russian's wrestling once again proved superior, handing him the fight and the series.

Watch Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash 3 below:

All three fights proved to be instant classics. After testing each other to the limit, they walked away with respect for one another. After their third match, Aung La posted this on Instagram:

"Didn’t get the win tonight but just another day at the office. Thank you to all my teammates and trainer who helped me get ready. Thank you for all the supporters for the love. Thank you to all my sponsors. None the less God is good and I’m healthy and I’m well. Just got to keep going and keep fighting."

