Aung La N Sang reveals missed opportunity to be on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is a game-changer for the franchise. While Aung La N Sang was definitely excited for the show's first run early last year, the former two-division ONE world champion also revealed that he could have been part of it.

In an Instagram post, Aung La shared details of the show, which has now made its way to global streaming platform Netflix. He also revealed that a scheduling conflict denied him a chance to be part of the groundbreaking season of the hit reality television franchise.

In the caption, he wrote:

“I was invited to be on the show but unfortunately I was in camp for my fight. Maybe on season 2 [ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong] will give me an opportunity to make a cameo or just as an extra in the crowd.”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition features some of the world’s greatest martial artists taking part in inspiring and leading the contestants in physical tasks. Aung La N Sang certainly fits the mold of the type of guest to be invited on the show.

‘The Burmese Python’ may still have a chance to be part of a second season. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinted at another season after the finale of the inaugural one in 2021. There has been no official confirmation of a second season as yet. The show bagged two major awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 and reached a global audience through Netflix.

Watch the trailer for the first season below:

Aung La N Sang is finally gets to settle the score with Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle

After almost five years, Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash will finally be able to settle their rivalry at ONE: Full Circle on February 25.

The two warriors first met in January 2017’s ONE: Quest for Power, where Aung La stepped in on a two-week notice to challenge Bigdash for the world title. The two battled through five rounds of action, and Bigdash ultimately defended his crown.

Later in the year, 'The Burmese Python' would get a rematch and more time to prepare as they clashed in June 2017’s ONE: Light of a Nation. Myanmar’s hero made the most of his opportunity this time around and won the belt in front of his hometown fans in Yangon.

While their paths have diverged since then, it seems as though they cannot escape their fate of finishing what they started.

After stringing together a couple of wins in the Circle, Bigdash called out Aung La for a trilogy bout. While this surprised the 36-year-old Sanford MMA representative, he welcomed the challenge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik