‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ wins two major honors at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021

'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' was able to take home two major honors at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. Among the recognitions that Asia's premier MMA organization bagged were the 'Best Non-Scripted Entertainment' and 'Best Adaptation of an Existing Format' awards.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards were established to recognize content creators and media production in the Asia Pacific Region. ONE Championship founder and CEO Chatri Sityodong is grateful for the honor given to the organization, including its partners at Refinery Media.

“Season 1 of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ is a massive runaway success, and now to be recognized as one of the best television programs this year in Asia is truly an honor. I would like to thank AAA for the honor, and of course, our official production partner, Refinery Media and its Founder, Karen Seah, for the creativity and excellence in bringing our vision for ‘The Apprentice’ to life.”

The reality television program premiered in Asia on March 8th and ended on June 20th this year. The show had 16 candidates from different parts of the world competing for a US $250,000 offer and the chance to work directly with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodong.

For this unique idea produced by ONE Championship, Refinery Media has been essential to make it a reality. Company founder Karen Seah stated that it was a great honor to be involved with the project.

“Working with ONE Championship on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ was an unforgettable experience, and to be recognized for our efforts is truly amazing. We are very happy to win awards in two categories. On behalf of Refinery Media, we are grateful for the trust and partnership of Chatri Sityodtong and the entire ONE Championship team, without whom this award would not have been possible.”

Jessica Ramella outlasted 15 other candidates on 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

A sales director from Venezuela, Jessica Ramella, was able to come out on top after 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' concluded. She will get a prime opportunity to work side-by-side with CEO Chatrie Sityodong.

“Jessica has very high IQ, very high EQ, a high PhD – poor, hungry, and determined - factor. She has a lot of fire in her belly to do something very big in her life, just like everyone else in ONE. That's something I recognized very quickly. She has the creativity, she has the people skills, she has a natural leadership ability as well. She's a very well-balanced leader who has truly world class potential,” Sityodtong said.

Ramella will be getting the title of being Sityodong's Chief of Staff and will represent the ONE Championship CEO when he is not around. There is a huge expectation for Ramella and the challenges ahead of her includes a great sense of responsibility.

“In the quest to unleash your greatness, in the quest to push our mission of unleashing real-life superheroes, time will tell, as time always does. Time will tell us everything about whether Jessica really wants to unleash her greatness in life or not. This was the toughest ‘Apprentice’ in history and this will be the toughest job she's ever had. I am definitely going to be the toughest boss she's ever had in terms of standards of excellence, detail, orientation, my expectations, analytical thinking – everything," said Sityodong.

The show captured the interest of MMA fans with the involvement of top name fighters such as Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, and Ben Askren.

