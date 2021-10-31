"I would have fired him a long time ago" - ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong on Jon Jones

Jon Jones may be one of the best MMA fighters of all-time; but ONE Championship CEO and founder, Chatri Sityodtong says he would have ousted him "a long time ago" if he was on the ONE roster:

"Hypothetically, if Jon Jones were in ONE and had committed all the things he'd committed I would have fired him a long time ago," Sityodtong told Sportskeeda. "Jon Jones has tarnished his own legacy. He could have gone down as one of the greatest fighters of all-time and instead, what people remember most about him is the stuff he's done outside. It's unfortunate. Massively talented guy, but currently has some issues."

In the same interview, Sityodtong hinted that there's another UFC heavyweight that would be a much better fit for his organization - Stipe Miocic. The former champion has made no secret of his unhappiness with how he's been treated by his current employers. The Ohio native subsequently fueled speculation by responding to a social media post from Sityodtong in which the ONE boss asked fans whom he should sign next:

"We're always talking to all free agents and athletes that are coming up for free agency," said Sityodtong. "Obviously we've been very respectful of contracts that exist between current organisations and these athletes. I can't comment specifically on Stipe but obviously I love the guy, I think he's a great human being and arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time so from our perspective, if he does ever enter free agency we'd be definitely interested," Sityodtong continued.

Sityodtong excited to sign Khabib's 'best welterweight'

One signing that that ONE did recently confirm was Khabib Nurmagomedov's protoge, Saygid Izagakhmaev (19-2.) Sityodtong explained that a phone conversation with Nurmagomedov and Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz was all it took to convince him to sign the prodigious Dagestani. This came after Nurmagomedov described his 'brother' Izagakhmaev as the best welterweight at Eagles MMA.

Dagestan is renowned for producing phenomenal wrestlers and Izagakhmaev is no different. The 27 year old is riding back-to-back submission victories, with the vast majority of his 17 wins coming via stoppage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Countryman Kiamrian Abbasov currently holds the ONE welterweight title. If Nurmagomedov's pupil is even half as dangerous as his mentor - he'll be a force to be reckoned with for anyone in the division.

Edited by Jack Cunningham