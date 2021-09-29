Arjan Bhullar wants to fight Stipe Miocic in ONE Championship

Arjan Bhullar (11-1) would love to have a crack at Stipe Miocic (20-4).

Arjan Bhullar was crowned heavyweight champion in ONE after beating Brandon Vera by TKO at ONE: 'Dangal' in April. Bhullar has expressed interest in trying his hand at pro wrestling but has also said he's very interested in taking on Miocic.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Bhullar said:

"That would be it. That [Miocic] would be the one man. That would be the one as a competitor that I’d love to have on the resume. I’d love to get that back on a personal level, on a gym level how the trilogy ended with DC. I was a part of that camp for every one of those fights. I’d love to get that back. Legacy is huge for me. I need a guy like that. I want a guy like that. To be honest it makes sense for him. What’s gonna do? Sit around for a year and half? Two years? He’s on the outside. He’s probably fourth in line. You’ve got Ciryl Gane over here. You’ve got Francis. Jon Jones has got the winner. There’s probably gonna be a rematch. What’s he gonna do? Where’s he gonna go?"

The links between Miocic and ONE appear to be more than just rumors. The heavyweight legend seems unhappy with how he's been treated by his current employers. He pointed to the injustice of Daniel Cormier getting a rematch when he was champion while Miocic has been made to wait for another crack at the belt.

Accordingly, the 39-year-old teased a move to ONE. The promotion posted a picture on Instagram of President Chatri Sityodtong with the question, "Who should I sign?" Miocic responded with a series of 'thinking' emojis.

Check out the post below:

Stipe Miocic responded to ONE Championship's call with 'thinking' emojis

When Bhullar was asked why Miocic should make the move from the UFC to ONE, he said:

"I think that we would value him out here. Chatri, the company we’d value him for exactly what he is. He’s one of the greatest of all-time. Look how they treat DJ. DJ can speak to the numbers he gets. They’ll take care of him; they’ll get him regular fights. They’ll give him the status he wants and the treatment he deserves."

Arjan Bhullar will face Anatoly Malykhin in first ONE title defence

Also Read

Arjan Bhullar already has a dance partner for the first defense of his ONE heavyweight strap, so any potential clash with Miocic will have to wait. Anatoly Malykhin made a big statement at ONE: 'Revolution' last Friday when he knocked out Iran's Amir Aliakbari in the first round. The win extended the Russian's record to 10-0 following his debut knockout against Brazil's Alexandre 'Bebezao' Machado.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh