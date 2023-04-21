Aung La N Sang names the hardest hitters he’s faced in sparring

Aung La N Sang is one of the biggest fan favorite fighters on the ONE Championship roster.

As a former double champion in the promotion, ‘The Burmese Python’ has achieved a lot of great things inside the Circle, most of which have been the result of his devastating power.

From June 2017 to October 2019, Aung La went undefeated with seven consecutive wins that saw him win both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world championships.

That five fights in that seven-fight run all ended in knockouts and finding a home for that power has been a big part of his resurgence over the last few months.

After losing both of his world championships to Reinier de Ridder in consecutive fights, Aung La is back on the comeback trail, riding a two-fight win streak where he has finished his opponent in the first round both times.

As he looks for a third consecutive win at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 where he takes on Fan Rong, the former double champion took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything where a fan posed him the question:

“What was the hardest you’ve hit someone, and what is the hardest shot you’ve taken? (Can be in sparring too)”

Via the official ONE Championship account, Aung La N Sang responded:

“Anthony Rumble and Tyrone Spong are probably one of the hardest hitter. I wouldn’t know who I hit the hardest in sparring, probably should ask my teammates.”

Screenshot from Aung La' Reddit AMA

Aung La will return to face Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

