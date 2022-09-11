“He’s going to be a great addition to ONE Championship” - Aung La N Sang all praise for Roberto Soldic

Even former ONE two-division world champion Aung La N Sang is hopping aboard the Roberto Soldic hype train.

The 27-year-old Croatian star, after all, might just be his country’s biggest combat sports name since the great Mirko Cro Cop.

Soldic recently signed with ONE Championship, bringing along an impressive resume that includes multiple titles with European promotions FFC, Superior FC, and KSW.

While ONE has yet to book a fight for the new welterweight contender, it appears that Aung La can’t wait to see what he brings to the table.

The ‘Burmese Python’ sang his praises for Roberto Soldic in an exclusive interview with ONE:

“He already has a lot of accolades to his name. He’s not a new talent. He’s been around the block. And he’s been competing at a high level.”

Aung La, who previously lorded over ONE middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, saw up-close just how good Soldic is when they briefly trained together at Sanford MMA in southern Florida.

By the looks of things, it appears that the Croatian sensation left quite an impression on the erstwhile double champ. The Burmese-American fighter certainly appreciates a great talent when he sees one.

Aung La added:

“As a mixed martial artist, you know for a fact that he has some skills. If you just look at the credentials and the guys he’s [been in there with]. So, of course, I know he’s good. It’s not like, ‘Oh, all of a sudden, this guy’s a guy to watch out for.’ He’s going to be a great addition to ONE Championship.”

Roberto Soldic is ready to put the welterweight division on notice

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Roberto Soldic right now, and all of it is justified. The UFD Gym product already has 20 wins in his career, with 17 of those coming by way of scary knockouts.

Known as ‘Robocop’ for his ridiculous power and machine-like toughness, Soldic’s natural talent and wealth of experience could pose problems for even the best fighters in ONE’s 185-pound division.

Soldic, who has also dabbled in professional boxing, possesses lightning-fast hands that somehow always find his opponent’s chin with pinpoint accuracy. His kicks are lethal as well, along with his improved takedown defense.

Furthermore, the Croatian slugger is a proven finisher who will fit right in among ONE’s stable of marketable superstars. For sure, whoever Soldic ends up fighting in his debut will no doubt have his hands full.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85