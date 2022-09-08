Aung La N Sang recalls brief training sessions with Roberto Soldic at Sanford MMA

Newly-signed ONE Championship MMA star Roberto Soldic is one of the hottest debuting prospects in the promotion today. The Croatian MMA sensation holds a record of 20-3 in his pro career and is currently riding an impressive seven-fight winning streak.

'Robocop', as his fans call him, has held multiple belts across different European MMA promotions like FFC, Superior FC, and KSW.

Soldic's popularity rivals that of Croatian MMA legend Mirko Cro Cop. Because of this, fans, fighters and pundits alike are already singing his praises even before he debuts on the world stage. One such fighter to do so includes ONE's legendary former double-champ, 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang.

Aung La trained with Soldic at the renowned Sanford MMA facility in Florida, which has now been rebranded as Kill Cliff FC. The legendary gym has housed some of the best fighters in the history of MMA, including Robbie Lawler, Luke Rockhold, Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns.

Speaking about his time training with Roberto Soldic, Aung La told ONE Championship:

“I think that was 2020 or a little earlier. He came to Sanford and we trained a little bit. He just trained for a week or two there. He had his own guys so the amount of training that I did with him was more of a couple of sparring sessions and a couple of kickboxing sessions.”

'The Burmese Python' further added:

“He has a very good skill set, a very good left hand, a lot of power, and a very good eye.”

Looks like ONE's welterweight division should take heed of Aung La's words as they may prove useful once they face 'Robocop' inside the circle soon.

Roberto Soldic gets called out by Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE on Prime Video 1

For Soldic, coming into a new organization means having a massive target on his back. Unsurprisingly, notable fighters are already calling Soldic out.

One of these fighters is former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam. The former ONE welterweight king made the callout after his frightening KO win over Iuri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1:

“I heard they signed a monster. I love fighting monsters. Roberto Soldic, let’s go!"

Never the kind to back down from a challenge, Soldic promptly responded to the callout by posting on his Instagram stories:

“Kadestam, you called me out. I accept your fight. Let’s see you very soon.”

All they have to do now is sign the dotted line. This bout has the potential to be an all-time great slugfest as both fighters have a penchant for getting into wars on the feet. This is the perfect fight to introduce Roberto Soldic to ONE and the best match-up for Kadestam to elevate himself to title contention again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew