Aung La N Sang promises ‘violent’ fight against Fan Rong

After losing both of his world championships in back-to-back fights with Reinier de Ridder, there has been one thing on the mind of Aung La N Sang, getting back to where he once was.

Following his loss to Vitaly Bigdash in February last year, the comeback trail properly started for the former champ as he made some adjustments in his career and came back firing.

‘The Burmese Python’ is now riding a two-fight win streak, with both coming by way of first-round knockout. After defeating Yushin Okami in November last year, Aung La made a quick turnaround to compete at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

After originally being scheduled to face China’s Fan Rong at the event, he instead squared off with replacement opponent Gilberto Galvao, adding another win to his momentum.

As one of the most successful fighters in ONE Championship history with a huge following all over the world, Aung La couldn’t possibly miss out on one of the promotion’s biggest ever nights.

On May 5, ONE Championship will make its United States debut live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Now finally set to square off with Fan Rong, Aung La N Sang knows what is at stake here. A third consecutive impressive win would see him come back in position for a shot at the middleweight world championship that he once held.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports on YouTube, the fan favorite spoke about his expectations for this fight:

“I’m excited, man…I expect nothing but a hard fight, a violent one. So Cinco de Mayo is going to be a fun one. I promise the fans it’s going to be a good finish.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 will air live and entirely free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

