Aung La N Sang ready to throw down with any middleweight contender: “I’m going to put them out”

Former ONE middleweight MMA king Aung La N Sang is dead set to become world champion again and is willing to take on anybody who stands in his way in trying to accomplish that goal.

'The Burmese Python' became middleweight champion in June 2017 and successfully defended the belt three times before losing it to Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands in October 2020. He also lost the light heavyweight gold, which he held as well as a two-division champion, to 'The Dutch Knight' in April 2021.

Now past the defeats, Aung La N Sang is making another go at the middleweight world title and is willing to go through the field for it, telling Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"Anybody and everybody's that on the way [of me and the world title], I'm going to take them down. I'm going to put them out."

Check out what he had to say below:

Aung La, 38, has won his last three fights, all by finishes. His most recent victory came in May last year at ONE Championship's first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, where he defeated China's Fan Rong by submission (guillotine choke) in the second round.

Meanwhile, currently holding the ONE middleweight world title is Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin, one of three championship belts in his possession, which also includes the light heavyweight and heavyweight golds.

Aung La N Sang impressed with Anatoly Malykhin's standing as three-division MMA world champion

While he is gunning for Anatoly Malykhin's ONE middleweight MMA world title, it has not stopped Aung La N Sang from giving praise to the Russian powerhouse for winning and holding three ONE world titles at the same time.

'Sladkiy' currently holds the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world titles, the only fighter to have achieved sucha feat in the promotion and across the sport.

It is something that Aung La highlighted in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"Anatoly is now a three-division champ. Congrats to him. It's something that hasn't been done in ONE Championship history, so congrats to him and his team."

Aung La N Sang has been on a winning roll of late and has made a strong case for a world title shot, leaving a showdown against Malykhin highly likey in the near future.

