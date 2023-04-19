Aung La N Sang reveals his favorite victory meal

Aung La N Sang goes through grueling fight camps to be at his best come fight night, and he knows that he deserves a good meal after every fight.

Currently, ‘The Burmese Python’ is in the process of his preparations for a middleweight clash with Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Moraes vs Johnson III. The event will be held at the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all North American fans with an active Amazon subscription.

Speaking with sports reporter Helen Yee, the former two-division ONE world champion shared his favorite victory meal.

Aung La N Sang said:

“In camp, I don’t usually eat white rice and stuff like that. For celebration, I guess my go-to is some fried rice and some steak. C’mon you cannot have it any other way than medium rare.”

Aung La may have been eating quite well as of late, as he has collected back-to-back opening round stoppages against Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao. He will look to add Fan Rong to his latest list of conquests.

‘King Kong Warrior’ is a combat sports veteran who has collected 19 wins in his career, including two in ONE Championship. His only losses in the promotion have come at the hands of current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder and former titleholder Vitaly Bigdash. He will be hoping to claim his first win over a former world champion when takes on Aung La N Sang.

In just a little over three weeks, we will find out if Aung La will be cooking some fried rice and steak or if Fan Rong will spoil the party and blast his way into the world title conversation.

Poll : 0 votes