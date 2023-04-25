Aung La N Sang reveals what he does to maintain weight and hydration

Aung La N Sang details his process of making weight and passing hydration.

Sometimes the biggest challenge for a fighter is the weight-cutting process. In ONE Championship, there is an additional hydration test to ensure nobody isn’t cutting a dangerous amount of weight.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Aung La was asked how he maintains weight and hydration. The former two-division world champion responded by saying:

“Make sure I am not 5% above my weight class two weeks out. And then watch my caloric intake and make sure I’m well hydrated before my weigh in. I cut out carbs on the week of the fight and try to stay away from salt.”

Aung La N Sang has plenty of experience with the ONE Championship hydration process. The Myanmar native has fought under the ONE banner eighteen times, including his latest in January. At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, ‘The Burmese Python’ knocked out Gilberto Galvao for his second consecutive first-round finish.

On May 5, Aung La returns to the Circle against Fan Rong, a 29-year-old Chinese fighter with two highlight-reel victories in his ONE Championship tenure.

Aung La, a former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion, is one of the most influential fighters in ONE Championship history, and a win at ONE Fight Night 10 might push him to world title contention.

Fan, meanwhile, could get the biggest win of his career if he can defeat the former two-division king.

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong is one of many intriguing bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 10, which takes place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

