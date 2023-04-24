Create

Fans are excited as Aung La N Sang puts in the work heading into ONE Fight Night 10

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Apr 24, 2023
Aung La N Sang | Image courtesy of ONE
Aung La N Sang | Image courtesy of ONE

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is looking jacked ahead of his clash with Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. Riding back-to-back knockout wins in the promotion, 'The Burmese Python' will look to score a third in his first bout on US soil in almost 10 years.

With less than two weeks ahead of his monumental bout, Aung La posted a photo of himself in the gym, looking solid and focused:

"We are going to be throwing some leather 🥊 in 3 weeks. #onefightnight10"

Aung La N Sang's fans are excited to see their idol go to war and are expressing it in the comments section.

Comments on Aung La N Sang&#039;s photo @abrahamsiringoringo @rollwithz
Comments on Aung La N Sang's photo @abrahamsiringoringo @rollwithz

@solomonsingpi and @abrahamsiringoringo are both amped to see the Burmese fighter enter the circle:

"Go get it brother 👊"
"Let's Gooooo Champ ✊👑🇲🇲"

@kyiiphyuaung and @rollwithz are both showing support for their Burmese brother Aung La, even making a callback to his old hometown:

"Good Luck our HERO❤️"
"Go brother go 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥get some of that insanely awesome Kachin energy in there 🙌"

After losing his ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world titles to Reinier de Ridder, Aung La went 3-1 in his next four bouts. He will surely look to score a big one at 1stBank Center to bring him back into world title contention.

As previously stated, ONE Fight Night 10 will be the first time Aung La N Sang will fight on American soil in nearly a decade. In an interview with SCMP MMA, 'The Burmese Python' spoke about the advantages of having his fight take place in the US, which is now his new home:

“I can bring more training partners, I can make it more, I can make preparations easier for the fight towards the end and I have a lot of things in my control than versus let’s say like in Singapore or even in like the worst example would be like in China where I couldn’t speak their language in a foreign country. I had a hard time getting the right food and such you know. But this one it’s gonna be a lot easier.”

North American audiences in the US and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by David Andrew
