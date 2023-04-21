Aung La N Sang reveals plans to go back to teaching MMA

Aung La N Sang plans on teaching mixed martial arts once he hangs up his gloves.

‘The Burmese Python’ will return to the Circle on May 5 as part of ONE Championship’s long-awaited North American debut, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Set to square off against well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong, the former two-division ONE world champion will be gunning for his third-straight finish.

Before continuing his quest for a ONE middleweight world title opportunity, Aung La N Sang participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything). Fans of the Myanmar superstar asked him a litany of questions regarding his illustrious career.

One fan, in particular, wanted to know if ‘The Burmese Python’ would return to teaching at some point. Aung La responded, saying:

“Yes I loved teaching and working with people for sure. So in the future I will return to that work. Well I was surrounded by high level pros when I moved down to florida. Had many guys in my weight class who were fighting in the biggest fight and helping them prepare for their fight made big jumps in my fighting career as well. Plus Henri Hooft who has over 100 fights himself is a great trainer and his style fits mine very well.”

Aung La N Sang is one of the most decorated fighters in ONE Championship history. Closing in on a decade with the promotion, ‘The Burmese Python’ has an impressive 14 career wins inside the Circle and an even more impressive 86% finish rate. He’ll look to score his 15th victory on May 5 as he continues to work his way back up the middleweight rankings.

Standing in the way of that goal will be Fan Rong, a man who can put you away on the feet or on the ground. Through 19 career wins, the ‘King Kong Warrior’ has KOed 10 of his opponents while submitting another seven.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

