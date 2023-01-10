Aung La N Sang reveals what he thinks makes ONE Championship fights exciting for American fans

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang believes the end-to-end action-packed qualities of ONE Championship fights suit the taste of American fans.

Fight fans in North America will get a taste of ONE action again on January 13 with ONE Fight Night 6 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event is the promotion's first live offering in 2023.

Aung La N Sang, the former middleweight and light heavyweight champion, will be back in action for the event. He is set to battle Gilberto Galvao in a catchweight mixed martial arts (215 pounds) face-off.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Burmese Python’ shared his thoughts on why ONE fights are exciting for American fans.

He said:

“ONE Championship is exciting because it forces fighters to work for the finish. We have yellow cards, no other promotion has yellow cards, and our fights aren’t scored by 10-9 rounds. It’s scored by the entirety of the fight. It makes it more interesting for sure. And the [Muay] Thai guys, they’re aggressive guys, they always look for finishes.”

Adding:

“The U.S. fans are in for a treat. The whole card, I don’t see any boring fights at all. It’s going to be a great show for sure.”

Aung La N Sang is coming off a first-round technical knockout win over Yushin Okami at ONE 163 last November. Galvao, meanwhile, will be returning to the circle after a lengthy absence.

ONE Fight Night 6 happens at the Impact Arena and is live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Aung La N Sang breaks down dangerous upcoming opponent Gilberto Galvao

‘The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang will mix it up against returning fighter Gilbert Galvao later this week and likes his chances of emerging on top.

Aung La N Sang, a former two-division world champion, and his Brazilian rival will feature in a 215-pound catchweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 in Bangkok.

While the former champion considers his opponent as "dangerous," he believes a lot of things are going his way and is looking to capitalize on them.

He told ONE Championship:

"[Galvao is] going to be physically strong. He’s a jiu-jitsu black belt. He’s down to throw power and looping shots as well. I feel like I’m a little bit better than him in the striking department, a little bit cleaner. I think on the ground, I’ll do okay against him. But I think my conditioning is better than his."

The American-Burmese fighter seeks another win as he continues his push for title contention. Galvao, meanwhile, will be hoping for a winning return after a break of nearly four years.

