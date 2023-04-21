Aung La N Sang says he doesn’t want to use hatred to build fights

As a former double champion in ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang is one of the most experienced fighters to ever step inside the Circle.

‘The Burmese Python’ has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his career and whilst he is currently riding a great streak of back-to-back wins with serious momentum behind him, things haven’t always been this way in recent times.

In consecutive fights with Reinier de Ridder, Aung La lost both his middleweight and light heavyweight world championships and has since been on the comeback trail, aiming to get back into title contention.

At this stage of his career, he is well prepared to block out external factors that may take away from his energy and focus, including his personal opinions about his opponent.

Ahead of his return against Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, the fan favorite took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything, giving his supporters the opportunity to get answers from Aung La.

One fan asked him:

“Hey Champ, In the build up to the RDR fights it seemed there was a bit of animosity but I saw you’re on friendly terms nowadays. How much of that kind of stuff is ‘selling the fight’ and how much of it is real or is it usually just being friendly and respectful outside of the media and just amp it up when the cameras roll?"

"Or do you generally hate each other leading up to the fight and then when it’s said and done you both think… hmm this dude is alright?"

Appreciate you doing this and much love!”

Aung La N Sang replied via the official ONE Championship profile:

“I don’t have time to hate people. I don’t hate anyone of my opponents. I know some of them at times can be immature or a jerk but I will never try to sell a fight with hatred. I’ve got three kids and what kind of role am I setting creating this drama and all the negativity? I will just show up on my contracted date and do what I’m contracted to do."

Aung La will return to face Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

