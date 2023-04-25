Aung La N Sang says he’s a strawberry milkshake guy

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is primed and ready to fight once again in front of a US audience for the first time in nearly a decade at ONE Fight Night 10. Tangling with him inside the Circle will be China's Fan Rong on the main card of ONE Championship's first-ever live event on US soil.

Ahead of the May 5th contest, 'The Burmese Python' participated in an "Ask Me Anything" session on popular internet platform, Reddit. Needless to say, fans have asked all sorts of questions that aren't commonly thrown Aung La's way.

Speaking of interesting questions, one Redditor who went by the name Spacklewitt asked the Burmese superstar something we never expected anyone to ask an MMA athlete ever:

AMA session with Aung La N Sang

Spacklewitt asked:

"Hey champ, you got a favorite milkshake flavor, I'm a big milkshake guy"

Aung La humored him and answered with:

"I would say strawberry but what would you recommend since you are a big milkshake guy? I haven’t haven’t had a milkshake in a long time."

Interestingly, the conversation continued with Spacklewitt giving the former two-division ONE world champion milkshake recommendations:

"I think just a classic vanilla is always good but it's all quality"

Somehow, Aung La N Sang found a way to land the conversation on something fight-related:

"Vanilla is my favorite protein shake. Matter fact I’m gonna have a protein shake before I go to bed. 😉"

Interesting thread as we've witnessed how Aung La N Sang connects with his fans. He may be larger than life already, but underneath all the glory of prizefighting, he's just a normal guy like any of us. He can have casual conversations with his fans and talk about mundane things.

You can read the entire AMA session here.

Aung La N Sang will face Fan Rong on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10 live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in US primetime on May 5.

