Aung La N Sang shares why fans motivate him to become a better fighter

Hearing the roar of a live crowd motivates Aung La N Sang to continue evolving as a mixed martial artist.

In January, the Burmese superstar was backed by a large contingent of fight fans from his home country of Myanmar at Impact Arena in Bangkok. Their support helped Aung La secure his second straight first-round finish inside the circle.

On May 5, he will once again lean on their support as he looks to make it three in a row at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Weeks away from stepping inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado, Aung La N Sang spoke with ONE Championship, detailing the motivation he pulls from a live crowd and how it carries him to success in and out of the circle:

“It's motivation, for sure. It's a lot of motivation. It motivates me to get up in the morning and train and improve, get better, and not take it lightly,” Aung La said. “It fuels me. It makes me hungrier to be a better version of myself. It makes me want to be better than everybody in the room.”

‘The Burmese Python’ is determined to get back into the ONE middleweight world title picture, but in order to do that, he will have to go through well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong. The ‘King Kong Warrior’ holds an impressive 19-3 record, with two of those wins coming under the ONE Championship banner.

Fan Rong also carries two losses inside the circle, but those came against some serious competition, namely ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder and former titleholder Vitaly Bigdash. A win over an MMA icon such as Aung La N Sang would go a long way toward putting himself into potential title contention.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

