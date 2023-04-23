Aung La N Sang shares the mentality he’s developed in his years of fighting

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is a cool cat whenever he enters the cage. The 37-year-old mixed martial arts veteran has been in so many big fights throughout the course of his nearly two-decade long career, he hardly ever gets fazed in the face of big challenges.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, Aung La N Sang answered fan queries using the official ONE Championship account. One fan was curious to know how ‘The Burmese Python’ prepares for his fights, not only physically, but mentally as well.

Hour_Worldliness_127 asked:

“What steps do you take to mentally prepare for a fight? And have you been to dmv (DC,Maryland and Virginia)”

Aung La N Sang replied:

“Just train hard and treat sparring days like a fight day. Keep my life simple and fight with everything I’ve got.”

It’s easy for Aung La N Sang to treat sparring days like fight days, with the sheer amount of high caliber sparring partners he has at his disposal whilst training at the renowned Kill Cliff FC in South Florida.

And whenever he steps into the Circle, you know the Burmese-American legend always puts it all on the line.

Fans can expect no less from Aung La N Sang than his absolute all when he enters the cage for his next fight. ‘The Burmese Python’ is set to take on the dangerous Chinese middleweight ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

