Aung La N Sang has sights on reclaiming middleweight MMA gold: “That’s the only reason I’m fighting still”

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang of Myanmar continues to fight the good fight, and says he’s still in the game because of one thing – he wants to become a world champion again.

Aung La is one of the most revered and beloved fighters on the ONE Championship roster. With millions of passionate fans all over the world, ‘The Burmese Python’ says he has one more run at the world title in him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Aung La talked about gunning for the middleweight gold and why it’s important to him.

‘The Burmese Python’ said:

“That’s the only reason why I keep fighting – to be champion again. That’s the only reason why I’m fighting still. I could retire now, but it wouldn’t be fun. It wouldn’t be fun for the ONE Championship middleweight division.”

Aung La N Sang was last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last year. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by finish.

Meanwhile, three-division king Anatoly Malykhin recently took the middleweight belt from Aung La’s longtime rival, Reinier de Ridder. Could Aung La and Malykhin be on a collision course?

Aung La N Sang on historic third world title win for Anatoly Malykhin: “It’s something that hasn’t been done in ONE Championship history”

Aung La N Sang may be dreaming of a world title showdown with Anatoly Malykhin, but not without acknowledging the Russian mauler’s incredible achievement first.

Aung La congratulated ‘Sladkiy’ on becoming history’s first-ever simultaneous three-division MMA world champion. He told ONE Championship:

“Anatoly is now a three-division champ. Congrats to him. It’s something that hasn’t been done in ONE Championship history, so congrats to him and his team.”

Will these two one day meet in the Circle? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Aung La N Sang’s next fight.