Aung La N Sang teases foray into Muay Thai and kickboxing

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is en route to fighting in front of a US audience for the first time in almost 10 years at ONE Fight Night 10. Across the circle from him will be China's Fan Rong as ONE Championship conducts its first-ever on-ground live event on US soil.

Ahead of his May 5 bout, 'The Burmese Python' participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. Fans have been clamoring to ask Aung La questions that aren't commonly thrown his way.

One interesting question was by a Redditor who went by the name LobsterBrisket, who asked if the Burmese athlete would be interested in crossing over to ONE's kickboxing and Muay Thai disciplines.

Aung La N Sang replied with a cryptic quote:

"Yes, never say never. 😉"

You can read the entire AMA session here.

Aung La, a native of Myanmar, has been exposed to the sport of Lethwei. To those who are unaware, Lethwei is a native martial art in Myanmar that bears a lot of similarities with Muay Thai. Though some might say that Lethwei is a lot more brutal as it allows headbutts and bear-knuckle contests.

Although he's never been formally trained in Lethwei, Aung La N Sang has trained with his family members and expressed interest in competing in the sport under the ONE Championship banner.

Given that most of his wins have come by way of knockout, it's safe to say that 'The Burmese Python' will feel at home in an all-striking contest. ONE has the best roster of Muay Thai and kickboxing athletes and Aung La will not run out of opponents if he decides to dip his toes in any of these sports.

Aung La N Sang will face Fan Rong on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10 live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in US primetime on May 5.

