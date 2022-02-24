Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash make their main event picks at ONE: Full Circle

Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash are set to put an end to their rivalry when they face each other for a third time at ONE: Full Circle.

While they will be on opposite ends of the cage, they found something they can agree on. The rivals believed Kiamrian Abbasov would be the new ONE middleweight world champion by the end of the night.

During their faceoff interview, the pair were asked who they think will win the headlining bout to determine the top dog of the middleweight division. Aung La responded by saying:

“I’m leaning towards Abbasov. I think he’s better on the feet and he’s gonna be able to handle his ground. But a fight’s a fight, anything can happen.”

Meanwhile, Bigdash followed up with his assessment by saying:

“I feel like Kiamrian will win the fight. He’s physically stronger, he hits harder, and the ground game, he can control easier.”

Both Aung La and Bigdash will be very much interested in the outcome of the De Ridder-Abbasov clash as they look to get back in the world title hunt. At ONE: Full Circle, both of them will know who they should be preparing for, but only one will take one step closer to the gold.

Reinier de Ridder disagrees with Aung La and Bigdash; Kiamrian Abbasov believes he will be crowned champion at ONE: Full Circle

Reinier de Ridder and Kiamrian Abbasov had their faceoff interview for ONE: Full Circle right after Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash made their predictions.

De Ridder obviously disagreed with their predictions, saying:

“They've picked wrong before and they picked wrong again.”

De Ridder is 14-0 in his professional MMA career and owns two victories over Aung La, which resulted in his reign as a two-division world champion. He earlier claimed that he would dominate Abbasov from start to finish, which explains why he firmly believes that both ‘The Burmese Python’ and Bigdash made the wrong pick.

However, Abbasov was quick to clap back at his opponent’s bravado, saying:

“He is very wrong about his forecast. This is about Reinier now. He thinks like, you know, he considers me as a weaker rival. He thinks I'm raising my weight and I'll be weaker this time. But you know, but who understands in this sport here, they know the right kind of winner”

As we know, actions speak louder than words. No matter how the fighters predict the outcome of the matches, we’ll only truly get the answers when they meet head-to-head at ONE: Full Circle tomorrow.

