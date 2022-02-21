“I’m going to dominate him every second of the fight” - Reinier de Ridder predicts another blowout finish against Kiamrian Abbasov

Reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder has no doubt in his mind he will come out of his next fight with the middleweight strap still draped over his shoulder.

The two-division ONE world champion is set to put his 205lbs belt on the line against ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian ‘Brazen’ Abbasov in the main event of ONE: Full Circle. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 25th.

In a promotional video posted by ONE Championship on YouTube, the unbeaten de Ridder talked about his upcoming fight and what he thinks of Abbasov:

“He’s not the first one, and he’s definitely not the last one to try and take the undefeated streak from me. I will make him quit. I know that nobody in ONE Championship can stand up to my grappling.”

Reinier de Ridder also thinks his height and reach advantage will be too much for Abbasov to overcome:

“He would have to bring a stool to hit my face. He’s tiny. I’m going to dominate him every second of the fight.”

Reinier de Ridder confident he will retain his middleweight world title and finish Abbasov

At 14-0 with two ONE Championship world titles over his shoulders, and in the prime of his career, it’s hard to bet against de Ridder. As good as Abbasov is, he is definitely coming into this fight as the sizable underdog.

Reinier de Ridder’s unanimous decision victory over Leandro Ataides, along with his pair of one-sided wins over former champion Aung La N Sang, prove he operates on a different level.

As such, de Ridder says he will end matters early against ‘Brazen,’ and look forward to bigger and better challenges:

“I can just take him down and strangle him. The most valuable one will always be the tap, him submitting ‘I wanna get out right now because I’m done.’ He gets taken down pretty regularly by lesser grapplers than I am. I’ll finish it quickly and get him out of there as soon as possible. I’m going to make sure that the belt stays on my shoulder. He’s not going to stand a chance.”

