Aung La N Sang vows to take out “whoever it is” he needs to fight next

Aung La N Sang is ready to throw hands with anyone ONE Championship chooses.

After dropping three out of four contests and two ONE world championships in back-to-back bouts, it’s safe to say ‘The Burmese Python’ has turned things around. It all started with a brutal first-round knockout of Japanese MMA legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami last year. The Myanmar superstar followed that up with another first-round knockout, this time coming against Gilberto Galvao to get his 2023 off on the right start.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Aung La N Sang scored his third-straight finish, submitting ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong in the second round with a slick guillotine choke submission. Adding another impressive win to his resume, ‘The Burmese Python’ is ready to get back inside the circle and is willing to take on any man ONE Championship puts in front of him:

“It’s up to Chatri [Sityodtong]. Anyone. And I say it like anyone. I’m down. Let’s go,” Aung La told the South China Morning Post. “We’ll see, I don’t know. Give me a shot then, whoever it is.”

Watch the full interview below:

Who’s next for Aung La N Sang is anyone’s guess, but after his incredible victory over Fan Rong, many fans believe ‘The Burmese Python’ has done enough to earn a third meeting with ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Who would you like to see the Myanmar superstar square off with next?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

