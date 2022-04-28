"Not a bad assumption to make" - Aung La N Sang on if a rumored Yushin Okami bout could determine the best Asian middleweight in MMA

Aung La N Sang and Yushin Okami are two staples of the ONE Championship middleweight division. N Sang even considers a fight between the two could determine the best Asian middleweight in MMA. Speaking with Tom Taylor from the South China Morning Post, Aung La N Sang was asked if a fight between himself and Yushin Okami would crown the best Asian middleweight. He said:

"That's not a bad assumption. Just as far as accomplishments go."

Aung La N Sang talked about why this fight with Yushin Okami is what both fighters want next:

"It makes sense, two Asian middleweights. He has I don't know, 15-20 fights in the UFC, very well known, been around for a while, you know. And I am pretty well accomplished as for the Asian middleweights go. It would be a fun fight and I have been a big fan of him, you know, for a long time. And he has the body type that gives me trouble, a longer rangier, grappler. So that would be a fun fight, wouldn't you want to tune into that?"

See the full interview below:

According to N Sang, this fight could happen in the mid to late summer of 2022. It would be an exciting fight between two veterans of the sport and a battle that the fans would call a must-watch.

Aung La N Sang needs a big signature win

Aung La N Sang was once the reigning defending ONE Championship middleweight champion who was at one time the best there was in the promotion. He has been on a rough skid as of late, winning just one out of his last four fights. Albeit it was against stiff competition, N Sang will need to get back on track to gain momentum.

N Sang is still an elite competitor even at this stage of his career. He may not be a title challenger anymore, but he will always put on exciting fights no matter who is across that cage from him.

It is time to book N Sang for fun fights that will help him put on a show for the fans. The rumored Okami fight is right up his alley and is the optimal opponent to bring out the best in N Sang.

Edited by Phil Dillon