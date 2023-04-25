Aung La N Sang willing to beat everyone to secure another shot at ONE gold

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang was once at the top of the food chain, before he ran into then-undefeated Dutchman Reinier de Ridder, who took both of his belts.

Since then, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has been on a tear, winning three of his last four, with all of his wins coming by spectacular knockout. The 37-year-old Burmese-American veteran has made a solid case for another shot at the world title, but even if he doesn’t get a chance at ONE gold right away, Aung La N Sang is perfectly content in beating everyone they put in front of him until there’s no one left in his way.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang expressed confidence in his abilities and vowed to dominate his way to a world title shot.

‘The Burmese Python’ said:

“Everybody that comes through the door, I want to welcome them, I want to put on a statement, and I want to get everybody out of there until it's time for me to get my title shot back.”

Aung La N Sang will get the chance to notch another win on his resume in a couple of weeks when he takes on hard-hitting Chinese fighter ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong. The two powerful middleweights lock horns at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If Aung La N Sang can defeat Fan Rong, he will come one step closer to finally earning a rematch with De Ridder and get his belt back.

