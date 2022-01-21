“No matter how many times I've made that walk” - Aung La Nsang admits to being nervous before every fight

Aung La Nsang is no stranger to fighting under the biggest and brightest lights.

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champ-champ has seen and experienced it all inside the Circle. He’s coming up on nearly two decades in this sport as a professional, but ‘The Burmese Python’ says some things just never change.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Aung La admitted to still feeling every bit of the nerves young fighters feel before every bout.

However, the difference now is he has learned to control it. At 36 years of age, the veteran fighter from Myanmar says he has learned how to stay laser-focused whenever he enters the cage.

“Just to stay sharp and do what I'm supposed to do. Of course, you always get the nerves, no matter how many times I've made that walk. It's always, you know, you're nervous. But the nervous energy, you just have to deal with it. You just have to understand that nerves are part of what we do and it's supposed to heighten your senses. So it's a good thing. You know, I take it as a positive. And I always have a clear conscience and a clear mind when I walk out.”

There’s no fear in Aung La Nsang

After losing both of his world titles in quick succession early last year, Aung La Nsang is no doubt on the comeback trail.

Fans last saw ‘The Burmese Python’ in action at ONE: Battleground in July 2021. At that event, he finished dangerous grappler Leandro Ataides with vicious punches to score a first-round knockout.

In that fight, 'The Burmese Python' had never looked sharper and it’s only indicative of what’s to come for the former double champion.

Another thing Aung La Nsang has learned to control is fear. It's scary stepping inside a cold steel cage to do battle with another human being, but the 36-year-old says he has learned to subdue that fear.

“Well, at the beginning of my career, yes [I was afraid]. But now no. Now I believe, I trust in my preparation. I trust my skill set. And I trust that I'll be okay. I believe in God. And I believe that I was put on earth to do this.”

Aung La Nsang is currently deep in training, preparing for his next bout, a trilogy fight against former middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle on February 25.

